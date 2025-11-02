For artist Shibu Natesan, little details capture reality

Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Natesan’s tryst with art started at an early age. While studying painting at the College of Fine Arts in his home town, he was deeply influenced by German Expressionism, Latin American films and literature, and the political upheavals of the 1980s. At the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, he gravitated towards the photorealistic paintings of Gerhard Richter and the expressive figurative works of Richard Hamilton and Vija Celmins. “In the 1990s and early 2000s, Natesan’s work was characterised by critical responses to the political turmoil of the era… . This was followed by a turn away from photographic art, with a slow transition into plein air and still life painting... . (Now) Natesan makes a study of the changing conditions that he paints with an eye that is almost photographic, and transfers the serenity that he says painting gives him into his brushstrokes," states a catalogue essay contributed by the Guild Gallery, Mumbai.