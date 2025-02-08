Munshi says he’s been propagating for a museum, a Kashmir cultural resource centre. “We archive so that the material is read, discovered or researched for what happened in this period. Your third generation might ask you who you are, where are we from? The museum will have some of the answers. So, these motifs in my work, like a battein (Kashmiri Pandit woman) becomes research material: Who is this woman, why is she dressed like that? One thing leads to another to understand where is this work coming from. And that’s why you produce art. If there’s no reference, you will not research."