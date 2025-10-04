Image of a wounded citizenry: Looking at Vivan Sundaram's final work

At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, a series of photographs, Shelter , comes into view. In the eight images on display, you can see a person in varied states of confinement in a box. In one, he is lying on the ground, with his body partially enclosed by a diaphanous enclosure, and in another, he is sitting within a broken wooden partition with one foot out. There seems to be a tussle between ideas of confinement and liberation, both on physical and mental levels. In each image, the figure responds to confinement—twisting, bending, gazing outwards to express the pain and resistance stored within. The fact that you can see through the enclosures is quite symbolic, to my mind, of the complicity of society in the perpetration of pain.

Shelter is part of the photography-based installation, Six Stations of a Life Pursued, which is the final work of the late artist Vivan Sundaram, who died in 2023. This body of images, created in 2022, was first exhibited at the Sharjah Biennial 15 in 2023 as part of the artists’ project envisaged by the late Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor under the theme, Thinking Historically in the Present. Though Sundaram died before the work was shown, this installation continues to travel and speak to people about the way we think of “pain, endurance and testimony". This current exhibition is a collaboration between three galleries: Chemould Prescott Road, PHOTOINK and Vadehra Art Gallery.

Another series, Sutures, shows the backs of tortured figures, with barbs and wounds. Sutures, though essentially symbols of healing, become embodiments of violence inflicted on a figure in this series. Each stitch leaves behind memory of the trauma to be stored within the body. In her text about Six Stations of a Life Pursued, Sundaram’s partner and art historian-critic Geeta Kapur writes that in this composite work, the artist introduces different types of lived encounters. “The wounded body with evidence of torture; mourning bodies in the realm of shadows; body as miasma floating on a city-lake; familial bodies in the mode of a charade; and, the incarcerated body that struggles to reclaim a ‘way of being’ and represents the historical present: of a place, a nation, a territory, a people, a person…"

Six Stations of a Life Pursued is emblematic of Sundaram’s practice. It delves into the archive of collective memory and chance encounters. It carries for ward his lifelong engagement with political and historical events in his practice— from being a founder-trustee of SAHMAT (Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust) to calling on the Union Government in 2021 to reconsider the Central Vista redevelop ment plan. Like all his interdisciplinary works, such as Meanings of Failed Action: Insurrection 1946 (2017), co-created with Ashish Rajadhyaksha, this one rests on the cornerstone of collaboration. In an interview with Lounge, Kapur reflects on the genesis of Six Stations of a Life Pursued and how it stands as a metaphor for political construction in society today. Edited excerpts:

View Full Image 'Six Stations of a Life Pursued: Lake Sublime, Untitled III', 2019. Based on photograph by Yawar Nazir, photomontage: Hilal Ahmed Khan

When Sundaram was creating ‘Six Stations of a Life Pursued’, what was his state of mind?

His state of mind was anguished and resistant, and he shared it with me as always. He had three spinal surgeries from 2018-19; Six Stations of a Life Pursued was started immediately after being dis charged from hospital after the third surgery, a date that coincided with the decree of the government abrogating Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir) . Quite unexpectedly, Vivan took on his own bodily “wounds" and unravelled a narrative that imagined a wounded citizenry. Over the next three years, he created a six-part narrative with subjective, allegorical and direct political imagery, thus staging an imagined survival under extreme personal and societal stress. He worked in his studio with his digital collaborators and showed the work to me in stages. We were pledged to be frank with our criticism at all stages, which could some times be harsh but was always productive.

Sundaram’s work was steeped in collaboration. How was this taken forth in ‘Six Stations of a Life Pursued’?

Vivan’s collaborative projects began in 1992 and took on many forms—working with technicians and fabricators in the material process; working conceptually with historians, writers and sociologists; with designers and digital artists; with filmmakers, critics, photographers; with theatre makers and actors; and of course with co-artists. I cannot think of many artists in India who have attempted this range of collaborations.

In this last work, he worked with photographer, Gireesh G.V., digital artist Hilal Ahmed, photographers Anita Khemka and Imran Kokiloo, and their daughters Aazha and Zaara, lights director Anay Mann, ironsmith Shamlal, and with the actor Harish Khanna. They were quite a team, and the process took three years, spanning 2020-22. The works were produced by photography-centred curator, Devika Daulet Singh, and exhibited in 2023 at Sharjah Biennial-15.

View Full Image 'Six Stations of a Life Pursued: Shelter, Untitled V', 2022. Photographed by Imran Kokiloo, performed by Harish Khanna, lighting: Anay Mann, costume design: Pratima Pandey, structure: Shamlal Panchal

In this series, how has he used the wounds of the body as a metaphor for the suffering in society today?

Vivan was surprisingly forthright in presenting his wounded and stitched spine from a surgical procedure. But it would be unlike him to make this into a purely personal statement about pain and anguish. After a first set of images, he transformed not only the surface of the wounded back but stepped out and away from himself. He took up the proposition of embodiment and staged different “narrative" sequences—what he called “stations"—of an imaginary journey. These included enacted tableaux within the studio, pictorial montages set in Kashmir. And, in a next sequence, a set of images that show life-size photographs of incarceration, of political acts of repression and possible torture, within nation-states in the world, including India.

What was the manner in which he envisaged the installation?

Vivan envisaged the installation as divided into distinct sections, but how it would be displayed would need to be a curatorial decision based on the space available. Sharjah Biennial offered a sequence of rooms that made for an accessible, room by-room narrative. Shireen Gandhy’s space at Chemould allows for an exhibition with passages, enclaves, partitions and secluded rooms. Devika Daulet Singh, who was involved in Vivan’s project from the beginning, displayed the work at Chemould so that the spectator’s itinerary was halted, delayed, spaced out, dramatised and added up to an allegorical journey.

This urge to revisit archives of memories, moments and documentary evidence—be it historical or personal— was visible in his work. How did the archivist meet the artist and activist in his practice?

That’s a good way of putting it: archivist, artist and activist. I might add, by way of alliteration, Vivan’s traits resemble those of an anarchist. All these aspects make Vivan’s work diverse and at its best, dialectical—a proposition and its contradiction; a negation and its reaffirmation; a provocation and its resolution. There was no consistency, no linear “development" in his career as an artist. A disjunct ride over art’s terrain, his practice was the pur pose, the result was a wager.

At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, till 16 October, 10am-6pm (Monday-Saturday).

