Image of a wounded citizenry: Looking at Vivan Sundaram's final work
Vivan Sundaram’s last work, ‘Six Stations of a Life Pursued’, a photo-based installation, speaks to people about the way we think of pain and endurance
At Chemould Prescott Road, Mumbai, a series of photographs, Shelter, comes into view. In the eight images on display, you can see a person in varied states of confinement in a box. In one, he is lying on the ground, with his body partially enclosed by a diaphanous enclosure, and in another, he is sitting within a broken wooden partition with one foot out. There seems to be a tussle between ideas of confinement and liberation, both on physical and mental levels. In each image, the figure responds to confinement—twisting, bending, gazing outwards to express the pain and resistance stored within. The fact that you can see through the enclosures is quite symbolic, to my mind, of the complicity of society in the perpetration of pain.
Shelter is part of the photography-based installation, Six Stations of a Life Pursued, which is the final work of the late artist Vivan Sundaram, who died in 2023. This body of images, created in 2022, was first exhibited at the Sharjah Biennial 15 in 2023 as part of the artists’ project envisaged by the late Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor under the theme, Thinking Historically in the Present. Though Sundaram died before the work was shown, this installation continues to travel and speak to people about the way we think of “pain, endurance and testimony". This current exhibition is a collaboration between three galleries: Chemould Prescott Road, PHOTOINK and Vadehra Art Gallery.
Another series, Sutures, shows the backs of tortured figures, with barbs and wounds. Sutures, though essentially symbols of healing, become embodiments of violence inflicted on a figure in this series. Each stitch leaves behind memory of the trauma to be stored within the body. In her text about Six Stations of a Life Pursued, Sundaram’s partner and art historian-critic Geeta Kapur writes that in this composite work, the artist introduces different types of lived encounters. “The wounded body with evidence of torture; mourning bodies in the realm of shadows; body as miasma floating on a city-lake; familial bodies in the mode of a charade; and, the incarcerated body that struggles to reclaim a ‘way of being’ and represents the historical present: of a place, a nation, a territory, a people, a person…"