How artists are documenting the everyday moments in women’s lives
SummaryIncreasingly artists are focusing on the unsung labour of women and the many inner worlds that reside within them
For long, it was only significant female characters from myths, legends and history that formed the subjects of portraits by leading painters—and even those were perceived through a male gaze. Somehow, the women that inhabited the world around us—as seen in buses and trains, homes, factories, streets—were missing from the canvas. However, in recent years, artists such as Ketaki Sarpotdar, Varunika Saraf, Soma Das and Baaraan Ijlal have documented everyday experiences—big and small—in women’s lives, be it their response to politics, grief, leisure, community, and more. There seems to be greater focus within the art world on the unsung labour of women and the many inner worlds that reside within them—one saw such works at the India Art Fair 2024, the recent edition of Art Basel Hong Kong and at exhibitions at leading galleries across the country.
In an untitled work by Kolkata-based artist Soma Das, displayed at Emami Art in in 2022, one could see a woman in a nightgown, her hair tied up in a tight bun, sitting on the threshold of her house, gulping down tea. The moment seemed like a brief interlude within a busy morning schedule—with one foot inside the house and the other outside, as if she was being tugged physically and mentally by the chores she had just accomplished and those awaiting her.
Meanwhile, the Instagram page of artist Baaraan Ijlal, features, among other things, visual diary entries drawn from daily life. A post dated 2 May shows a young girl locked inside a tooth, symbolic of how the body stores anger in the teeth, clenched jaws and the excruciating pain of extraction, and another standing on a hill of teeth against a vivid red backdrop. The accompanying text reads: Daant ho ya dard aur ghusse ka pahaad… . “On most days, my diary entries are a response to what I see and read, and to conversations with women around me. I feel the need to document that moment and how it was dealt with. That response seems like a kind of a protest to everyday erasures and violence," says Delhi-based Ijlal.