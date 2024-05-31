How artists are documenting the everyday moments in women’s lives

It could be a depiction of shared moments of humour, which a group of women manage to snatch while commuting to work; tiny embellishments that migrant workers adorn their one-room house with to give it a semblance of a home in a strange city; small protests against societal restrictions by asserting one’s right to wander; or even as a means of self-expression for the artist herself, of finding hope in dark days on paper. “Most of the time, women don’t see themselves as the protagonist in their own stories. This is a space where they are the main character," says Ijlal. “When I started painting, somehow putting women’s narratives first on a blank sheet of paper came naturally to me. I paint women as they are — raw and unapologetic. They are real women and their stare is direct, it’s hard to look away. They are definitely not what they are expected to be and their bodies are not out of somebody’s imagination."