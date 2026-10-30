How artists approach counter-cartography

Preserving cartographies

A key part of counter cartography movements today is to spotlight such mapping techniques, especially those that have been practiced for centuries by indigenous communities. These might not fall within the two-dimensional framework of mainstream map-making. Minhazz Majumdar, a craft conservationist and curator, cites the example of Pithora paintings made by ritual specialists, or lakharas from the Bhil and Bhilala communities of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The border, or the heem, holds a gate called jhanpo, a point of entry, much like a map’s compass mark, through which the household’s prayers are believed to pass. Once inside, the wall unfolds like a territory in three registers. At the top sit the gods, the sun and the moon, marking the outer unreachable edges of the world. “Below them moves the wedding procession of Baba Pithoro and Pithori, charting the human and social terrain that lies between heaven and earth. And closest to the ground is the earth itself imagined in the fields, the cattle, the everyday labour that anchors the whole composition,” Majumdar says.