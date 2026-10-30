How artists approach counter-cartography

Ancestral Fragments or Division of Ancestral Lands (2025) has a certain fragility to it. Prasanta Sahu’s hand-drawn map of a fragment of land from his hometown of Chaughari in Odisha resembles a delicate mesh being pulled in two directions by groups of people. The dark solidity of the human figures offers a stark contrast to the intricate cartography featuring plot numbers. It connects personal memory with broader subjects of land division, traditional forms of measurement and familial inheritance.
Ancestral Fragments or Division of Ancestral Lands (2025) has a certain fragility to it. Prasanta Sahu’s hand-drawn map of a fragment of land from his hometown of Chaughari in Odisha resembles a delicate mesh being pulled in two directions by groups of people. The dark solidity of the human figures offers a stark contrast to the intricate cartography featuring plot numbers. It connects personal memory with broader subjects of land division, traditional forms of measurement and familial inheritance.
Sahu, who is based in Santiniketan, uses mapmaking to examine the relationship between physical location and lived experience. The artist is interested in what remains invisible when a territory is reduced to coordinates and measurements, and how personal memories offer alternative ways of understanding it. “Perhaps a place cannot be contained within a single map; it is continually mapped and remapped through the ways we inhabit, remember, and move across it. These are the maps we carry within us,” says Sahu.
Sahu, who is based in Santiniketan, uses mapmaking to examine the relationship between physical location and lived experience. The artist is interested in what remains invisible when a territory is reduced to coordinates and measurements, and how personal memories offer alternative ways of understanding it. “Perhaps a place cannot be contained within a single map; it is continually mapped and remapped through the ways we inhabit, remember, and move across it. These are the maps we carry within us,” says Sahu.
Though technological advances, satellite imagery and digital navigation have made it possible to measure and document nearly every speck of the globe, there are still elements that maps leave out. “Historically, maps have been drawn by governments to create borders, assert control, and project a ‘universal mastery’ in their confluence of science, technology, and politics. Yet for many artists in recent decades maps have presented a different kind of opportunity,” Jane Cavalier writes in a 2020 article published by the Museum of Modern Art, New York. This alternate approach, or counter-cartography, looks beyond the map’s surface and dimensions to challenge mainstream narratives of control and create emotional and psychological landscapes based on empathy.
At a time when the map of the world is being reassessed to overcome cartographic colonialism—where maps with a Eurocentric view were created to assert power and guide imperialist expansion—artists, scholars and researchers in south Asia are increasingly using counter cartography methods to acknowledge that a site could have many overlooked, invisibilised or erased histories
Artists like Sahu, Chetnaa, Arpita Singh, Reena Saini Kallat, Shilpa Gupta, Malala Andrialavidrazana and Cian Dayrit are reimagining external and internal landscapes by creating maps of ideas and solidarity.
Maps and privilege
In 2008, Shilpa Gupta started the series 100 Hand-Drawn Maps of India, which delved into ideas of belonging, borders, censorship and dissent. The artist invited people from different walks of life to sketch outlines of their homeland from memory on carbon tracing paper. She then superimposed the drawings of each country one on top of the other to create the final map. The scrawled imperfect shape got viewers to rethink their ideas of national borders, history, and belonging to a country. Contemporary artist Reena Saini Kallat too has long engaged with ideas of inequality and privilege in her practice, often employing cartographic tools in works such as Pattern Recognition, shown in Mumbai last year. Based on data from Henley’s Passport Index, the work placed maps of countries with visa-free travel to more regions as higher, while countries with more travel restrictions appeared smaller in scale and lower on the chart, suggesting global travel imbalance.
It is not just current inequalities that visual arts practitioners are addressing, but many of the artists are using counter cartography to reflect on the adverse effects of colonial-era treaties and policies, palpable even today, from a personal lens. One of the leading proponents of this is Cian Dayrit from the Philippines, who uses “protest imagery and grassroots counter-mapping” to show alternative territories could be imagined.
Wahida Ahmed, 52, who’s from Sibsagar and is based in Delhi NCR, uses maps as tools to look at the relationship between migration patterns and the illusion of a standardised cultural identity in her home state of Assam. At a recent exhibition, Mool, held at Exhibit 320, Delhi, she showed a mapwork that highlighted the impact of the British government’s Grow More Food Campaign, launched in 1943, on Assam’s social fabric. “This policy to increase the local production of food resulted in large-scale migration to the state, with labour from Bengal and Bihar coming in to work on tea and jute plantations. The migrants settled on the sandbanks, or char-saporis, and river islands. As part of the map that I showed at Mool, I navigated the river lines anew and highlighted the transformation in Assam’s culture and society by including the now-dormant script of the Ahom kingdom, which was replaced by the British empire,” she says.
Personal histories
Often artists turn to mapmaking at a significant juncture of their practice, when they begin to reflect on the idea of home and movement with far more intensity than before. Schon Mendes, a Baroda-based artist in his late 30s, started to feel a greater longing for his hometown in Goa three to four years ago. Around that time, his father was diagnosed with cancer and the artist started making frequent trips to Goa to spend time with his family. During these trips, Mendes stumbled upon objects, photos and oral histories passed down through three generations.
One such story was that of his grandmother, which nudged him to look at both familial and colonial histories. In 1878, the Anglo-Portuguese Treaty was signed, which was meant to expand the Goan economy. However, it had the opposite effect, forcing many Goans to migrate to other port cities. His great grandfather shifted to Calcutta, which was then under British rule, and joined the British Indian navy.
While he was posted overseas in Aden, Yemen, Mendes’ grandmother was born. The artist’s 2026-work, From Aden to Andheri, traces his grandma’s journey back to India, with the map superimposed on her portrait and vignettes from her life. She was just 12 when her father passed away and with no support from the British government for the families of non-combatant officials, she had to move back to Goa with her family. That shift then changed the course of her life and made her the person she was. The lines of the maps, just like those of her wrinkles, are symbolic of her transformative journey and life experiences.
Counter cartography has also emerged as a strong tool to evoke everyday experiences of marginalised farmers, shepherds and artisans who are often ignored while crafting maps. While growing up in Odisha, Sahu observed how people would navigate their surroundings based on memory and familiarity. They would often take shortcuts across fields and meadows along narrow paths absent from official maps. He would watch shepherds lead their animals towards riversides, where repeated movement gradually creates tracks across the landscape.
These paths are not formally designed or recorded; they emerge through use, carrying traces of the intimate relationships between bodies and places. “The migratory journeys of birds further expanded my understanding of mapping. Their movement across vast distances reminds me that navigation exists beyond the maps humans draw,” he says.
Paths formed by villagers, shepherds, and animals suggest that mapping is not merely a visual representation of space, but also a process shaped by movement, habit, and embodied knowledge. “A digital map may indicate the shortest route between two destinations, but it cannot fully represent the familiarity of a path, the memory associated with a locality, or the everyday experiences that give a place meaning,” says Sahu.
Preserving cartographies
A key part of counter cartography movements today is to spotlight such mapping techniques, especially those that have been practiced for centuries by indigenous communities. These might not fall within the two-dimensional framework of mainstream map-making. Minhazz Majumdar, a craft conservationist and curator, cites the example of Pithora paintings made by ritual specialists, or lakharas from the Bhil and Bhilala communities of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The border, or the heem, holds a gate called jhanpo, a point of entry, much like a map’s compass mark, through which the household’s prayers are believed to pass. Once inside, the wall unfolds like a territory in three registers. At the top sit the gods, the sun and the moon, marking the outer unreachable edges of the world. “Below them moves the wedding procession of Baba Pithoro and Pithori, charting the human and social terrain that lies between heaven and earth. And closest to the ground is the earth itself imagined in the fields, the cattle, the everyday labour that anchors the whole composition,” Majumdar says.
In this sense, a Pithora painting does what any map does: it orients a community within its universe, except its coordinates are kinship, myth and devotion rather than latitude and longitude. “Some Rathwa lakharas go further still, saying the painting once recorded an actual homeland—seven ancestral hills remembered as seven horses, a river's mouth remembered as two tigers—so that the wall carries real geography inside its sacred one,” Majumdar adds.
Many alternate mapping projects that have emerged in the past decade have been deeply collaborative. In Bengaluru, the India Foundation for the Arts enabled a mapping exercise between 2024-25 as part of its Neighbourhood Engagements of Project 560. Coordinated with Nikhita Thomas, professor of English and journalism at St. Joseph’s University, with her colleague Pranav VS, the initiative looked at places in the Bangalore Cantonment where women hung out between the years 1984 to 1994—a decade when the economy moved towards liberalisation and the advent of lightweight private modes of transport for women increased their visibility in public spaces. It all started when the two university colleagues wanted to work on a project on women and gossip in the city.
“We picked the Cantonment, a place where many languages coexisted because so many people from different parts of the country came in looking for work and education,” says Thomas. In the process, the two collaborators ended up mapping many interesting stories—such as of journalist CK Meena from Calicut, who escaped to Bengaluru in search of anonymity, away from the constant surveillance of well-meaning acquaintances. They also ended up finding out more about establishments that no longer existed such as Victoria Hotel and Hotel Sham Prakash.
The project resulted in a book with stories about 14 women and a map with landmarks and found objects. When the project was showcased at 1 Shanthi Road, Thomas painted the cantonment map on one of the walls with the location of all the establishments with photos, material such as bus and cinema tickets that the participants had provided, and their quotes.
“Traditionally, if you look at the vocation of city tour guides, it has been largely taken up by men, who end up taking you to places important to men and built by men. That is changing now. Through our mapping exercise, we wanted to talk to people, whose engagement with the city was not as well documented,” says Thomas.
This is, perhaps, the most significant reason why alternate mapping is gaining traction these days—the emphasis on stories and lived experiences that often get lost in the world of Cartesian coordinates. Counter-cartography acknowledges the many histories that have enriched the land over time and uses those as a knowledge base to map the story of a site. Often this approach can offer a reframing of questions around access to land, resources and social networks.