Planner: 5 events to check out to recharge and reset

STROKES OF HUMOUR The Indian Cartoon Gallery Bengaluru is set to host a special exhibition on the legendary cartoonist R.K. Laxman. Titled Through the Eyes of RK Laxman, the exhibition features 78 caricatures done by the cartoonist over his decades-long career and includes everyone from Jawaharlal Nehru to Carnatic musician M.S. Subbulakshmi and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The caricatures, the press note states, “reflect his brilliant ability to distil the essence of a personality into a few strokes—always exaggerated, yet never unkind. From politicians and film stars to writers, thinkers..., each portrait tells a story…” At Indian Cartoon Gallery, 1 Midford House, Bengaluru, 7-28 June, 10am-6pm (Sundays closed). Entry is free.

A poster of 'Toofan Mail 8 Down'

AN UNBELIEVABLE SAGA Alliance Française Mumbai in partnership with Wench Film Festival (an Indian horror, sci-fi and fantasy film festival) will be screening Toofan Mail 8 Down as part of its monthly Cinéma de l’Étrange film screening of horror/sci-fi/fantasy films. Directed by Akriti Singh, the indie film (2021) features Singh as the protagonist. It is an “almost-heist based on believe-it-or-not true events from the 1970s at the New Delhi Railway Station with nawabs from Awadh, reporters from BBC, the station master, a rickshaw puller, and a queen.” At AF Bombay Auditorium, Churchgate, 12 June, 6.30pm. For details and registration, visit bombay.afindia.org.

This weekend, engage in some creative calligraphy.

PAUSE, SIP, WRITE Freedom Tree Design Studio in Bengaluru is hosting a ‘Tea & Calligraphy Workshop’ this weekend. The two hours-long workshop invites guests to pause, create, and connect through the slow-living rituals of mindful tea appreciation and creative modern calligraphy. The tea appreciation session will be led by Susmita Ghosh, tea curator and founder of Tea With Sus. Next, modern calligraphy artist and educator Risna Febin will guide participants through a session of warm-ups, lettering, and creative styling. At Freedom Tree Design Studio, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, 8 June, 3 pm-5.30pm.

Also read: A new exhibition spotlights the impact of heat stress on informal workers

International Archives Day is celebrated annually on 9 June.

ENTER THE ARCHIVES To mark International Archives Day on 9 June, India Foundation for the Arts is hosting a week of public engagements aimed to stimulate interest among the public about archives and invite them to explore the rich archive of over 850+ projects that IFA's supported over three decades. On the schedule are four curated experiences where interested audiences can drop-in to explore the space and browse materials, meet the archivists and take a guided tour of the IFA archive, attend the ‘Archiving the Personal’ workshop, or attend screenings of selected films from their repository. The event is free and open to all. At India Foundation for the Arts, Apurva' Ground Floor, RMV 2nd Stage, Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru, 9-13 June, 11am-5.30pm. For details, visit indiaifa.org/events/international-archives-week-bangalore-june2025.html.

Calm your nerves with healing music.