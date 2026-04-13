Asha Bhosle carved out space for a different kind of voice in Indian cinema

The passing of Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most beloved, prolific, and genre-defying singers, doesn’t just feel like the loss of a musician but also like saying goodbye to a voice that’s always been there, to that kindly neighbour whose door you could always knock on. For decades—across generations, languages, and styles—she was part of the everyday soundtrack of life.

So much so that once, while riding an elevator up to a friend’s home, I found myself greeting a petite, elegantly dressed woman in a sari with a casual, “Hello, auntie.” She smiled warmly in return. It was only after I stepped out that I realised—slightly sheepishly—that she wasn’t a family friend at all, but Asha Bhosle. That, in a way, was her essence: approachable, unassuming, instantly familiar.

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Born in Sangli in 1933, Asha didn’t exactly have a smooth start. Her father, Dinanath Mangeshkar, also her first music teacher, passed away early, forcing her and her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, to begin working at a young age. By 11, Asha was already singing for films. Her first Hindi song was for Chunaria in 1948, followed by Raat Ki Rani in 1949. Her first major hit came in 1953 with Gore Gore Haathon Mein from Parineeta.

Asha wasn't an overnight success. She sometimes recorded up to four songs a day. “My focus was to sing whatever I got, but very beautifully. I worked very hard on songs like Piya Tu or Aaja Aaja,” she said in an interview in the Encyclopaedia of Hindi Cinema.

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In those early years, she was often in the shadow of bigger names such as Lata, Geeta Dutt and Shamshad Begum. Instead of trying to compete directly, Asha found her own lane. She leaned into a more playful, eclectic style, bringing in jazz, pop and cabaret influences which weren’t really mainstream in Hindi film music at the time. That choice ended up defining her. In later years, it also opened the door to successful collaborations with international artists. Her range was such that she could lend her voice equally convincingly to heroines, vamps and supporting characters.

Despite stories of their rivalry, and Bhosle being overshadowed by her older sister, Asha and Lata lived as neighbours and performed together on duets. In an interview around her 70th birthday, Bhosle said, “I studied many different styles so that I could create a style that was different from didi’s. You can see that if you clone yourself on a star that is alive, you will get nowhere.”

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Her collaborations played a huge role in shaping her sound. She worked extensively with composers such as O. P. Nayyar for whom she recorded over 300 songs, including Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge and Haule Haule Chalo, as well as S. D. Burman and Ravi. Her later collaboration with R.D. Burman resulted in some all-time classics such as O Mere Sona Re Sona Re (Teesri Manzil, 1966) and Dum Maaro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971). In her later career, she sang compositions by A.R. Rahman, Anu Malik and Ilaiyaraaja. She always sang barefoot and avoided ice-cream and yoghurt.

With S.D. Burman and Ravi, she expanded her range. And with R.D. Burman, she hit a different level altogether. Songs like O Mere Sona Re and Dum Maaro Dum feel fresh even now.

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In 1997, Bhosle became the first Indian singer to earn a Grammy nomination for the album Legacy, with Ali Akbar Khan. In 2005, she received her second Grammy nomination for the album You've Stolen My Heart—Songs From R D Burman's Bollywood, which she recorded in collaboration with the Kronos Quartet.

But it’s songs such as Eena Meena Deeka (Aasha, 1957), Abhi na jao chhod kar (Hum Dono, 1961), Chura liya hai (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973) and Dil cheez kya hai (Umrao Jaan, 1981) that remain among her classics. In 2011, she was mentioned in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most number of recordings (11,000) in 20 Indian languages. At the age of 80, she played the lead role in the movie Mai. A businesswoman, she also ran a chain of restaurants called ‘Asha’s’ in the Middle East. It’s quite a legacy for a woman who once said, “I never thought I would be a singer. I always wanted to lead the life of a housewife, have kids, run a family, cook for them.”

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She also didn’t slow down with time. She worked with newer composers and artists (Boy George on Bow Down Mister, even cricketer Brett Lee), and popped up in unexpected places, like being name-checked in Brimful of Asha by Cornershop. She kept evolving without making a big deal out of it. At the age of 92, she saw the release of her last recorded international collaboration, The Shadowy Light by Gorillaz.

In her unassuming, auntie-next-door, beguiling way, she said in a 2011 interview to Forbes, “I don’t know how many generations love me and my songs. As long as I can sing, I will sing… The day my song gets over will be the day I will be no more. Music is like breathing to me.”

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