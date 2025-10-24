Asrani, the tyrant who tickled us
Asrani, known for his roles in ‘Sholay’, ‘Abhimaan’ and ‘Chupke Chupke’, had enough comic timing to make even his most outrageous moments appear effortless
The most enduring Hindi film of all, Sholay, is a symphony of vendettas and villains, yet amid the dust and dynamite, there stands Asrani like a misplaced vaudeville act, a character from another time, another genre. He is a khaki-clad relic whose barked orders feel like punchlines from a colonial playbook. The genius lay not merely in his Hitlerian moustache—trimmed to perfection and quivering with self-importance—but in the inspired audacity to mimic the Führer’s oratorial inflections, that staccato rhythm of command laced with a theatrical ha-HA flourish, as if tyranny were but a poorly rehearsed soliloquy.