Asrani, the tyrant who tickled us

Think of Chupke Chupke. In the 1975 classic, Sharmila Tagore breaks into Ab ke sajan saawan mein… singing ostensibly for her brother-in-law Om Prakash while actually singing to her husband Dharmendra. It’s a romantic conspiracy, and all Asrani’s character P.K. Srivastava, a friend of the family, has to do is sit and eat the cake served in front of him. The song belongs to the leads, the moment is theirs, yet somehow Asrani steals it all with his joyful gobbling. It is a counterpoint to their longing, his face full and the plate emptied. He isn’t part of that intimate exchange, yet his presence makes it perfect. The scene may not be his, but he stuffs his face unforgettably. Asrani gets the cake.