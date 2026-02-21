‘Assi’ review: Anubhav Sinha's film asks pointed questions about rape culture

Anubhav Sinha directs a script by Gaurav Solanki and himself, to craft a courtroom drama that approaches sexual violence through the lens of law, procedure and the domestic impact of violence. The film begins in the hard-hitting way it means to proceed, sparing no punches. Parima, the survivor, played by Kani Kusruti, is introduced as a working woman who lives independently and moves through the city on her own terms. She shares an easy relationship with her husband Vinay (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub). Parima travels alone at night in Delhi, something the film initially treats as completely normal, until she notices a car following her. The rape sequence that follows is intentionally hard to watch, with the glee of the men juxtaposed with the heartless, brutal violence against the woman. Only later, in the courtroom, does her decision to be out alone at night get quietly reframed as poor judgement, revealing how quickly a woman’s independence can be turned against her.

The film notes that a rape is reported every 20 minutes, and Parima’s story suddenly feels much larger than one case. It becomes part of a grim national reality where 80 rapes cases (hence the title of the film) are reported daily.

What follows the gang rape is also disturbing as the perpetrators methodically clean up evidence, displaying an unsettling familiarity with investigative loopholes. What makes it more chilling is how easily the crime folds into process. Once the violence is inflicted, it is tidied up and protected by the system.

At the centre of Parima’s court case is Raavi, a public prosecutor played by Taapsee Pannu. She is competent, prepared and deeply invested in the outcome of the trial. Much of the drama comes from watching her sift through testimony, push back within the constraints of the law, and try to build a case when systemic corruption and the victim’s own trauma pose monumental challenges. Pannu keeps the performance largely restrained and professional. In the climactic monologue, however, the emotional pitch rises and the tears feel slightly overplayed compared to the controlled tone the prosecutor maintains otherwise.

Raavi is carrying her own hurt, which resurfaces through her complicated relationship with her brother-in-law Kartik (Kumud Mishra), a brooding character whose past and present collide in bewildering ways.

Zeeshan Ayyub delivers one of the more layered performances in the film. Vinay is neither reduced to rage nor framed as a symbolic ally. He moves through shock, anger, helplessness, and protectiveness robotically, clearly unable to digest the grief. He makes bold decisions regarding his son’s exposure to the courtroom. In a brief but telling exchange, he corrects an elder who refers to Parima as “Madrasi,” clarifying that she is Malayali. It is a small moment that reminds us that bias does not disappear simply because one stands on the right side of a case.

The impact on the young child (Advik Jaiswal) is also given space in the narrative. The child’s confusion and shocking coming of age underline how trauma reshapes the emotional core of a home. Kani Kusruti is riveting in a role that is physically and emotionally demanding. She plays a character who refuses to be defined by what happened to her, even as she struggles to come to terms with how the assault has altered her sense of self.

The courtroom sequences form the backbone of Assi. The judge, portrayed by Revathy, anchors the proceedings, embodying institutional steadiness. She does not raise her voice or lean into theatrics. Revathy’s restraint becomes its own kind of authority.

The framing of the courtroom scenes is precise. Tight close-ups and camera angles during cross-examinations emphasise scrutiny and pressure. The defence strategy hinges on insinuation, questioning the survivor’s movements and decisions without overtly blaming her. The court presentations use facts to position arguments, though a few exchanges feel written for impact rather than authenticity.

The supporting cast, especially the actors portraying the police and investigating officers, are consistently strong. Jatin Goswami particularly stands out as police officer Sanjay who represents moral decline among law enforcers. The film subtly portrays that there are accomplices to the crime, and there are also those who are complicit through manipulation or silence.

Sinha also weaves in cultural commentary through sound. Snatches of popular item songs, the kind that play at weddings or serve as phone ringtones, appear in the background, implying the normalisation of misogyny. The objectifying lyrics of these songs sit uneasily alongside the courtroom’s solemn debates.

At 133 minutes, the pacing is deliberate. Some stretches feel heavy, but the film remains focused on its central argument, with a stark reminder every 20 minutes that a rape has just been committed. Assi builds its case by asking difficult questions about responsibility and about the society and machinery that make such acts possible.

