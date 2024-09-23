‘Avan Lapli’: Reframing sites of history along the Indian Ocean

These works, focused on the dispersal of people, floral and fauna across the Indian Ocean to the slave ports of East and West Africa, then become sites of remembrance of this history of violence and displacement. And yet, the way he uses colour and reframes archival material, adds a touch of softness to these complex and difficult subjects. Women play a dominant role in the works in this exhibition such as Cleo and Four Sisters. According to Bayjoo, in Mauritius, it was the bonds of women that lent strength to endure the worst of the plantations. And yet the violence on women was almost never documented—it was almost as if there was no merit seen in it being written about by predominantly male authors. “In my works, we centre the strength of these women. They are memorialised, they stand strong and centred in re-appropriated historical frames, which would have restricted the very notion of their identity," he says. “By repurposing these framings to elevate their image and memory, we create a new language of strength."