What to watch this week: ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ ‘Goodbye June’ and more

Goodbye June Academy Award-winning actor Kate Winslet turns director for this movie that grapples with themes of grief, reconciliation and love. The screenplay was written by the actor’s son Joe Anders when he was barely 19, and was inspired by Kate Winslet’s own experience of losing her mother, Sally Bridges-Winslet, to ovarian cancer in 2017. Set during Christmas, the plot sees a dysfunctional family spiral emotionally when their mother June (Helen Mirren) is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Besides Winslet, the ensemble cast includes Toni Collette, Timothy Spall, Andrea Riseborough, Fisayo Akinade, Johnny Flynn, Jeremy Swift and Stephen Merchant. (Netflix)

View full Image A still from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

Avatar: Fire and Ash After exploring the world of water, the third instalment of the Avatar franchise tackles the element of fire. Picking up 16 years after The Way of Water, the plot has Jake Sully, Neytiri and their Na’vi brood facing off against the violent Mangkwan clan aka the Ash People. Directed by James Cameron, the film sees Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña reprising their roles. (In theatres)

View full Image A still from 'The Great Flood'.

The Great Flood Actor Kim Da-mi plays An-na, a mother who has to fight an unstoppable flood to save her son, Ja-in (Kwon Eun-seong), in this South Korean survivor movie. As an AI researcher working in a secret UN lab, could she have had a part to play in this disaster? Directed by Kim Byung-woo. (Netflix)

View full Image A still from 'Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi'.