For American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, life is but a dream
SummaryAhead of their first concert in India, the 25-year-old band's lead vocalist Matthew Charles Sanders aka M Shadows talks to Lounge about the setlist and a funny tour memory among other things
You’ll rarely meet a fan of Avenged Sevenfold (A7X) who doesn’t go gaga over their music. And every concert of theirs becomes a calendar event. Formed in 1999, the heavy metal band from Huntington Beach, California, over the past two decades have earned this steadfast fan following by making music that’s never adhered to one particular sound. “We are never going to be a band that sounds like the old version of itself," says the band’s founding member and lead vocalist Matthew Charles Sanders, known better by his stage name M Shadows, in this video interview with Lounge.