For American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, life is but a dream

There’s a seven-year-long gap between your new album, Life Is But A Dream, and the previous one, The Stage, which came out in 2016. What was the reason for this long break?

We’d been on a grind for 20 years, and one day, we looked at ourselves and said we were done doing the tour-album, tour-album rigmarole, you know? And so we started writing and we were happy with how the record was turning out. But then covid-19 happened and we had another year-and-a-half or two years where we couldn’t get into a studio or do a live orchestra. So, we just pushed working on the record and said ‘we’ll do it when we can’. And that’s what happened. The way I look at this ‘long gap’, I think it’s a really healthy place for a band to be at where we only tour or put out records because we want to, and not because we have to. This mindset conveys to people that when we are there, we are really invested in being there.