Rum Diaries Growing up, rum was part of our winter bath-day ritual. Sundays were hair-wash days, followed by 30 minutes of sitting in the sun and a spoonful of rum mixed with honey, all in the hope of keeping my brother and me warm. Another winter Sunday tradition, once a month, was an almond nougat cake made by Aparna Pasricha, a home baker. The nuts inside were soaked in rum. Over time, it became our family’s birthday cake. As often happens, both traditions eventually faded. Until recently, when I dreamt about the cake and decided I had to have it for my birthday. Luckily, my mother still had the baker’s number. One bite of that bittersweet, moist cake, and I was back to a happy childhood.

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—Pooja Singh Bird’s-Eye View A friend recently told me about Avian Visitors, a project by designer Teddy Warner (@teddymakesstuff on Instagram). Warner set up a tiny microphone on his apartment balcony that listens for birds passing by. An AI model identifies each bird froma its call. His open-source software matches the call to an illustration of the bird and adds it to a collage on a framed screen mounted on his kitchen wall. The frame, which says “Heard Today” on top, runs on a small computer behind it and shows the birds heard over the past 24 hours. He documents the entire process on his site, which also lets you revisit the frame’s appearance across multiple time periods. The illustrations are generated in the style of Japanese woodblock prints. This is the kind of use of AI to create art that I’m totally on board with.

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—Shephali Bhatt

Husain’s Whimsical World Back in the 1940s, then a signboard painter, M.F. Husain was chief designer at Fantasy, a Mumbai-based children’s furniture studio. I was unfamiliar with this side of the master artist. His cheery and whimsical creations—closets and dressers with handpainted cherry blossoms and rabbits in pastel colours—were on display at the recent Art Mumbai’s From Fantasy to Form showcase. Over time, he moved away from familiar western imagery borrowed from rhymes like Humpty Dumpty and Jack & Jill to include themes from Indian village life and tales like the Panchatantra. Think cupboard doors painted like the entrance to a hut. Maybe it was his way of making art a part of childhood. —Rituparna Roy

Did You Say Abu Bakar? Abu Bakar in a white shalwar-kameez and waistcoat. Full marks to the stylist. Those who watch Pakistani dramas will know what I am talking about. Abu Bakar, played by Sheheryar Munawar, is the lead character in Dar-e-Nijaat; the beautiful Dur-e-Fishan Saleem as Zaryab is his co-star. Viewers are crushing on Abu Bakar, and their tender love story. Not unsurprisingly, the drama has spawned a meme fest. While some aspects of the story are regressive and anachronistic, the drama’s sartorial game is noteworthy, especially the desi clothes: simple, subtle and elegant. Dar-e-Nijaat has been written by the popular Urdu novelist Umera Ahmed—deen (faith) and soul-searching being recurrent themes in her work. Her novels that have been adapted into TV dramas include Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Peer-e-Kamil, and Alif . —Nipa Charagi

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