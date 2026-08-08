Exploring the emotional labyrinth of Avni Doshi's new novel, 'The First House'

A novel’s merit does not lie in the resolutions or hope it provides. The First House is a bleak book, even for a book about estrangement. One is left with the sense that marriages are mistakes, women are hapless, men are conniving and children are caught in the middle of it all. Doshi writes, “Only adults who don’t remember their own childhood fantasize about what a magical time it is. For a child, it is nothing more than a long, haunted antechamber. Children have feelings but no words for them. They know that something is wrong even though the world tells them it’s fine. That’s when they look at themselves, when they begin to think what is wrong is inside them.”