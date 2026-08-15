‘Awarapan 2’ review: Emraan Hashmi film only serves to bring back a mood

Shabana Azmi’s Nafisa is plot-critical, but the character is given so little space that we get neither a sense of where she comes from nor where she is headed. Disha Patani’s Zara, Aniruddh Rawal’s Sikander and Gabbi’s Zorawar are siblings in a dysfunctional family shaped by violence and fear. There is little room in this criminal household for a cello-playing sister or an autistic brother. Zara’s cello is almost an emblem of her misplaced existence: she belongs to a world of music and feeling, but has been born into a home where power and violence are the only currency. In this family, the person with the gun is the one with the power. Inevitably, the two wounded, brooding adults, with cello and gun respectively, are attracted to one another.