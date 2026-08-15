‘Awarapan 2’ review: Emraan Hashmi film only serves to bring back a mood

The commercial logic is easy enough to understand. Bring back Shivam, the brooding gangster and wounded lover who became one of Hashmi’s most recognisable avatars, and put the actor back at the centre of a violent crime drama. This is Hashmi returning to the kind of role that defined much of his heyday. The nostalgia is real, underlined by a soundtrack that also harks back to the early 2000s. And now, with time and experience, Hashmi brings a real tactility and pathos to Shivam, particularly in Toh Phir Aao, Pritam’s composition from Awarapan.