‘Fragility and Resilience’: Ayesha Sultana's first comprehensive solo in the GCC

The ubiquitous textures and layers seen in the series stem from an engagement with the tactile world and the landscapes she has lived in. “Layers signify time, memory and materiality. Different texture holds a trace of its origin, whether from natural sources or human-made environments. I think it holds the potential to evoke a sensory and emotional resonance through the work," says Sultana. Artworks produced from tissues in the series, Miasms and Inhabiting Our Bodies, beckon you closer with their contrasting qualities—a sense of tenderness combined with the bold colours of midnight blues, scarlet and tangerine. The medium of tissue simulates the (in) consistency of skin. It also highlights fragility and resilience at the same time. Against the backdrop of blue pigments, the blots of reds and oranges are reminiscent of the menstrual blood that a woman experiences at different stages of her life.