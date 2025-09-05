What to watch this week: ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, ‘Inspector Zende’ and more

Highest 2 Lowest Spike Lee remakes an Akira Kurosawa classic, 1963’s High and Low, based on a crime novel by American writer Ed McBain. Denzel Washington stars as a music executive who gets involved in a ransom plot that doesn’t go to plan. Also featuring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and ASAP Rocky. (Apple TV+)

Advertisement

A still from 'Inspector Zende'.

Inspector Zende Charles Sobhraj is a notorious figure who remains fascinating to Hindi writers and directors; he’s already turned up this year in the series Black Warrant. Jim Sarbh takes on the role in the new film Inspector Zende, while the titular role of the cop who caught Sobhraj twice is essayed by Manoj Bajpayee. (Netflix)

Advertisement

A still from 'Vice is Broke'.

Vice is Broke An investigative gonzo documentary on the rise and fall of the disruptive Vice media empire, which spawned news verticals, TV and film production, and a record label. This 2024 film is directed by chef, author and restaurateur Eddie Huang. It includes testimony from current and former Vice employees, of which Huang was one. (MUBI)

Advertisement

A still from 'Baaghi 4'.

Baaghi 4 After surviving a train crash, Ronny is haunted by fractured memories of a woman he loved. This is the fourth instalment in the Baaghi action film series, all starring Tiger Shroff. It’s his signature franchise, a showcase for his martial arts and dancing skills. This one looks exceptionally bloody, perhaps taking a cue from the huge success of Animal and recent hyper-violent indies like Kill and Marco. Directed by A. Harsha, who’s worked mainly in Kannada cinema as filmmaker and choreographer; this is his Hindi film debut. Co-starring Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Upendra Limaye and Shreyas Talpade. (In theatres)