‘Baaghi 4’ review: Some old Tiger Shroff in the franchise's worst entry

I'm not sure how I feel about Tiger Shroff doing a stealth Vertigo remake. On the one hand, if the muse leads you to Hitchcock—via Animal, Road House and The Naked Gun—then you must follow it. Still, Jimmy Stewart never had to shout “Hallucination!”, as Shroff does in Baaghi 4. On the other hand, it does capture the spirit of Hitchcock’s film by making even less sense once all the explanations are done.

The first shot in A. Harsha’s film is a truck barreling into a car with Ronny (Shroff) at the wheel. The car somehow lands exactly across a railway track, upside down, as a train hurtles towards it. Next thing we see is Ronny being rushed into surgery. When he finally awakens from a coma, he’s haunted by fractured memories of his love, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu). But does she even exist?

Alisha only seems to appear in Ronny’s dreams. There are no records of her. Ronny’s brother, Jeetu (Shreyas Talpade), has never met her. Even the things that solidify her in Ronny’s mind—a tombstone, a former guardian—somehow change overnight. Writers Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora keep this going for ages, switching between present-day Ronny (lots of drinking, crying and fighting ghosts) and pre-accident navy officer Ronny (happy songs and bad comedy). It’s only after Sanjay Dutt turns up, playing the psychotic gangster Chacko, that we begin to learn why Ronny is seeing ghosts.

War seemed to suggest a new direction for Shroff. Instead, his career has, in the most optimistic assessment, plateaued since then (I’d argue it’s been on a steady decline). The fight skills that were so exciting when he started out are now familiar; nothing new seems to have been added. Neither has the action choreography in his films shown any growth, even as the level of stunt and fight work in Indian cinema has shot up over the last decade. What’s the point of Shroff being a bona fide martial artist if you’re going to shoot and edit him the same way you would a star who can’t fight and whose shortcoming you're trying to hide? It’s a worrying sign that the best set piece in the film is Dutt and Sandhu shooting up a wedding party, rather than anything Shroff does.

None of the Baaghi films have been particularly coherent, but this one is so scattered it seems to inhabit a kind of dreamscape. Now we’re in a mansion. Now we’re in an open field. Now we’re on a beach. Now we’re in a church. Why does Upendra Limaye’s inspector even care that Ronny is seeing visions? Why does dancer/escort Olivia (Sonam Bajwa) have the skills of an elite assassin? Why do Chacko’s men wear steel-studded ski masks in one scene and Dick Tracy hats and suits in another?

In my review of Ganapath, Shroff’s last solo film, I’d wondered whether one way out of the rut he’s in is to find a worthy opponent to battle onscreen. I was disappointed to learn that this would be Dutt in Baaghi 4—and, having seen the film, it feels like an even worse decision. Dutt has played a lot of villains recently, and though some have been memorable, there's not much left there to mine. He’s a bad match for Shroff, their showdown a boring Animal-esque slugfest, and the film’s final word on Chacko is both insane and revealing.