On Baalti and Lagpan's recent album, past, present and imagined futures collide

Dreamy synths shimmer over crisp, snapped-off club percussion. Finger-plucked santoor notes usher in a static-draped voice extending a simple invitation: “aa ja romance karein (come let’s romance).” The voice belongs to Nahid Akhtar, often called the Nightingale of Pakistan, lifted from a song that once filled discotheque dancefloors in Lahore in the late 1970s. Nearly half a century later, Baalti and Lapgan thread it into Romance, a club-ready bite of desi sampledelia.
The accompanying music video, directed by Mumbai film-maker Kevin Rathod, is just as densely layered. Wrestlers grapple in a mud akhara, their bodies locked in intimate poses that blur the line between sport, ritual and fraternal tenderness. In just 90 seconds, Romance travels across decades, borders and cultural traditions, weaving together Pakistani film music, pehelwani and contemporary club culture into an interrogation of South Asian gender and masculinity. It’s also tremendous fun.
Threads, the recent collaborative album by India-born Brooklyn-based duo Baalti and Indian-American Chicago native Lapgan, is full of these moments that collapse time and geography. Though their sonic approaches are different—Madlib-influenced hip-hop collage for Lapgan and bass-driven club music for Baalti—they share the idea of the archive as living raw material, ready to be moulded into radical new forms.
Lifting samples from Bollywood and Lollywood, regional pop music, folk and Hindustani classical, they recombine them to create what Passion of Weiss writer Pranav Trewn calls “a canvas for historical revisionist fiction”—creating sound-worlds where past, present and imagined futures collide in kaleidoscopic whorls of dhol, flute and subterranean bass. Every sample and interpolation points you in a new direction: another record, another film, another musician, another obscure, half-forgotten chapter of South Asian cultural history. In their hands, sampling becomes less an act of quotation than a way of telling old stories anew.
They aren’t alone. Artists like Excise Department, Kartik Sudhera, Todh Teri and Malfnktion have spent the past few years treating the subcontinent’s musical corpus not as a fixed canon, but as something to be pulled apart and reassembled. They’re less interested in recognisable Bollywood hooks (a la DJ Aqeel) than in forgotten arrangements, regional film scores, devotional recordings, dusty cassettes and private-press oddities—the kinds of records that remind us of scenes and musical histories which rarely make it onto algorithmic streaming playlists.
Writing about hip-hop, Rhodes College researcher Camille Lee Carleton argues that sampling functions as a form of historiography: "a sonic practice that preserves, reinterprets, and transmits historical experience." Her work is rooted in Black musical traditions, which have their own distinct history. But one of her central ideas resonates here too. Sampling, she writes, is "not citation but conversation"—rather than preserving the archive in aspic, it keeps it in circulation.