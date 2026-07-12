On Baalti and Lagpan's recent album, past, present and imagined futures collide

The occasional film soundtrack or major artist might be allowed just a taste, but only if they have deep pockets. And even then, the licensing process is byzantine (as one reissue label owner told me, “licensing [from Indian labels] is an absolute nightmare”). That means that these tracks are largely kept out of the streaming ecosystem, circulating via piracy, small-press records and club dance-floors. Like their source material, they're relegated to the margins, accessible only to those “in the know”.