On Baalti and Lagpan's recent album, past, present and imagined futures collide

The accompanying music video, directed by Mumbai film-maker Kevin Rathod, is just as densely layered. Wrestlers grapple in a mud akhara, their bodies locked in intimate poses that blur the line between sport, ritual and fraternal tenderness. In just 90 seconds, Romance travels across decades, borders and cultural traditions, weaving together Pakistani film music, pehelwani and contemporary club culture into an interrogation of South Asian gender and masculinity. It’s also tremendous fun.