What to watch this week: ‘Babita Singh Reporting’, ‘Mousetrap’ and more

Babita Singh Reporting Babita (Nimisha Sajayan), a cop from Bhopal, finds herself pursuing a possible murder case while also dealing with the demands of her in-laws. This film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image A scene from 'Mousetrap'.

Mousetrap In this Korean series, a novelist (Ryu Jun-yeol) finds that his identity and money is stolen by a mysterious figure. He teams up with a former loan shark to get his life back. (Netflix)

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View full Image View full Image 'Rosebush Pruning'.

Rosebush Pruning A black comedy about a wealthy, twisted family. Starring Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, Tracy Letts and Pamela Anderson. Directed by Karim Aïnouz and based on the 1965 Italian film Fists in the Pocket. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image Bobby Deol in 'Bandar'.