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What to watch this week: ‘Babita Singh Reporting’, ‘Mousetrap’ and more

Nimisha Sajayan plays a cop on a mission, a writer tries to recover his stolen identity, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published28 Aug 2026, 11:02 AM IST
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Nimisha Sajayan in 'Babita Singh Reporting'.
Nimisha Sajayan in 'Babita Singh Reporting'.
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Babita Singh Reporting

Babita (Nimisha Sajayan), a cop from Bhopal, finds herself pursuing a possible murder case while also dealing with the demands of her in-laws. This film is directed by Ambiecka Pandit. (Amazon Prime)

A scene from 'Mousetrap'.
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Mousetrap

In this Korean series, a novelist (Ryu Jun-yeol) finds that his identity and money is stolen by a mysterious figure. He teams up with a former loan shark to get his life back. (Netflix)

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'Rosebush Pruning'.

Rosebush Pruning

A black comedy about a wealthy, twisted family. Starring Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, Tracy Letts and Pamela Anderson. Directed by Karim Aïnouz and based on the 1965 Italian film Fists in the Pocket. (MUBI)

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Bobby Deol in 'Bandar'.

Bandar

Samar (Bobby Deol) is a washed-up TV star who’s charged with rape by a former casual partner, and must spend time as a desperate undertrial. Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar, written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, is a cutting, coldly effective piece of filmmaking. It’s a harsh prison film, with less focus on official brutality and more on the terrible conditions and dangers of Indian jails. The excellent cast includes Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty, Ankush Gedam, Sukant Goel, Durgesh Kumar and Aamir Aziz. The film premiered at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival and had a theatrical run in India this year. (Zee5)

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