‘Babita Singh Reporting’ review: Bringing down Baby

Babita Singh Reporting stumbles towards the end. There’s a drunken accident, a hospitalisation, a strange denouement, and a showy but unimaginative moment of catharsis. For me, the bitter, sad heart of the film can be found in two earlier scenes. In one, Sharad picks a fight with Babita for teasing him earlier in the day, then starts crying when she doesn’t back down. Babita, the actual aggrieved party, has to console him—a sharp example of how emotional bullying can come cloaked in soft new age masculinity. The other is during a family outing on the lake. When Sharad’s mother hesitates as she’s stepping off the boat, Babita reassures her that she’s right behind. “That’s what we're afraid of,” Sharad deadpans. “If Baby falls, we won’t even find the boat,” his sister adds. In most Hindi films, family is something to cherished or, at worst, endured. In Pandit’s film, it’s something to be survived.