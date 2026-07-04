‘Baby Do Die Do’ review: Assassin film has a wonderfully textured Mumbai

Played by Huma Qureshi with an almost permanent poker face, Baby rarely reacts to anything—not even the deaths of people closest to her. Stoicism can be compelling, but here it creates distance. It's difficult to care about someone whose inner life the film seems reluctant to explore. The screenplay also misses the opportunity to meaningfully explore how she navigates the world as someone who is deaf and mute. Beyond occasionally scribbling notes on scraps of paper, she seems to have developed surprisingly few ways of communicating with the people in her life. When Qureshi finally gets a scene to show Baby’s vulnerability, it just makes you wish it had come sooner.