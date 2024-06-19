Controversy, online shaming and lawsuits: the ‘Baby Reindeer’ problem
SummaryIn a cruel irony, a series about the trauma of stalking has become an instrument of that very same torment
You know Baby Reindeer. You’ve either devoured the Netflix hit already or have been warned to steer clear of it because it may be too triggering, but you’re aware of the show itself, and of its part confessional, part true-crime nature. It's got everything a viewer could want: stalking, mental health issues, a deep dive into personal trauma. Comedian Richard Gadd created and starred in the show, baring his experience of being stalked and sexually assaulted with startling candour, making viewers squirm. This show would be the feel-good hit of the summer if your idea of feeling good was to question the safety of your morning jog.