Controversy, online shaming and lawsuits: the ‘Baby Reindeer’ problem

The show is impressively empathetic, showing us Martha the monster but also—arguably even more so—Martha the mentally-disturbed, a fragile and sick person not in control of her actions. At the time of the release, Gadd claimed that he had changed so many details about “the real Martha" that she wouldn’t even recognise herself on-screen. This statement turned out to be alarmingly disingenuous. As a Slate article recaps, “The woman in question is also Scottish, also has a legal background, looks somewhat like Martha, and had tweeted things at Gadd in the past that are quoted word for word in the series. It’s fairly damning, particularly since Netflix put out an Instagram reel stating that each and every email [Gadd’s character] Donny recieves from Martha in the show is a verbatim message Gadd received from his stalker."