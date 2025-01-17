Hello User
What to watch this week: 'Back in Action', 'The Roshans' and more

What to watch this week: ‘Back in Action’, ‘The Roshans’ and more

Team Lounge

Cameron Diaz is back in action, The Roshan family's 70 years in Hindi cinema and other titles to watch

A still from 'Back in Action'.

Back in Action

Married couple Matt (Jamie Foxx) and Emily (Cameron Diaz) land in a world of trouble when it becomes known they were once CIA operatives. This action comedy is directed by Brendan O’Brien. It is Diaz’s first film since 2014’s Annie. (Netflix)
Hrithik Roshan in 'The Roshans'.

The Roshans

After Yash Raj Films and Salim-Javed, the Roshan family— composer Roshan, his sons, actor-director Rakesh and composer Rajesh, and Rakesh’s actor son, Hrithik—are the latest to get a nostalgic docu-series. A four-part series, it will cover the 70-odd years the family has been working in Hindi cinema. The series delves into the family’s struggles, triumphs and interpersonal dynamics. Featuring interviews with Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Asha Bhosle, among others, the series celebrates the Roshans’ enduring legacy in Indian cinema. (Netflix).

A still from 'Satya'.

Satya

The spate of re-releases that began in 2024 continues in the new year. The 1998 gangster classic Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is back in theatres. The film was a sleeper hit at the time and a huge influence on Hindi cinema till this day. (In theatres)
A still from 'Pepe'.

Pepe

This whimsical 2024 drama is about the hippopotamus Pepe (the film’s narrator) who’s brought from Africa to live in the menagerie of drug lord Pablo Escobar. Winner of the Silver Bear for Best Director at Berlinale 2024. Written and directed by Nelson Carlo De Los Santos Arias. (MUBI)

