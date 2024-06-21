What to watch this week: ‘Back to Black’, ‘The Beast’ and more

The Bikeriders This 1960s-set film follows a rowdy Chicago motorcycle club called Vandals MC, led by Johnny (Tom Hardy). Austin Butler plays the club’s new recruit, and the cast is full of eccentric character actors. Directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud). (In theatres)

Back to Black A biopic on singer Amy Winehouse, whose struggles with addiction and early death tend to overshadow her stunning musical achievements. Marisa Abela plays Amy, Jack O’Connell her boyfriend. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. (BookMyShow Stream)

The Beast A mesmerising, confounding film by French director Bertrand Bonello. Léa Seydoux and George MacKay play characters who share a strong connection, in 1910, 2014 and 2044. The Lynchian puzzles of the film don't lend themselves to easy explanation, but they're unsettling and strangely resonant. Seydoux reminds us, as she does every year, that she's probably the best actor working in cinema today. (Amazon Prime, rental)