What to watch this week: ‘Back to Black’, ‘The Beast’ and more

‘Cocaine Bear’ delivers on its promise, Léa Seydoux mesmerizes in ‘The Beast’ and other titles to watch this week

The Bikeriders This 1960s-set film follows a rowdy Chicago motorcycle club called Vandals MC, led by Johnny (Tom Hardy). Austin Butler plays the club’s new recruit, and the cast is full of eccentric character actors. Directed by Jeff Nichols (Mud). (In theatres) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Back to Black A biopic on singer Amy Winehouse, whose struggles with addiction and early death tend to overshadow her stunning musical achievements. Marisa Abela plays Amy, Jack O’Connell her boyfriend. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson. (BookMyShow Stream)

Also read: What to watch this week: ‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Chandu Champion’ and more The Beast A mesmerising, confounding film by French director Bertrand Bonello. Léa Seydoux and George MacKay play characters who share a strong connection, in 1910, 2014 and 2044. The Lynchian puzzles of the film don’t lend themselves to easy explanation, but they’re unsettling and strangely resonant. Seydoux reminds us, as she does every year, that she’s probably the best actor working in cinema today. (Amazon Prime, rental) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cocaine Bear Seldom has a film delivered so fully what its title promises. Cocaine Bear (2023) really is about a bear that’s ingested 34kg of cocaine dropped from a plane, part of a shipment belonging to a drug kingpin (Ray Liotta). The film follows the bear’s subsequent journey and the fate of the unfortunate humans that cross the creature’s path. Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2, Charlie’s Angels), with O’Shea Jackson Jr, Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich and Isiah Whitlock Jr. For fans of the TV series The Americans, there’s a mini-reunion with Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys and Margo Martindale. (Netflix)

