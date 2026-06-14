In the exhibition ‘Bad Actors’, artist Sangram Majumdar showcases layered canvases of vivid chaos

You get a sense of the familiar and the unfamiliar in his paintings. For one, there is a sense of solidarity with figures from works by artists like Arpita Singh and Tyeb Mehta. Like them, he too is interested in the overlaps between iconography, myth, abstraction and history. Majumdar is particularly interested in the way Singh used the dot and the line to build images in some of her earlier works, and the more elaborate schematic organisational methods in later paintings to create an “unstable but highly convincing pictorial space”. “I also like the way Mehta speaks about the diagonal as a major structural and psychological element in his work. Both artists make paintings that pull me in without telling me how to think or see,” he says. “To me, they are significant artists who have paved the way not only for other artists, but in also shaping a visual lexicon that is expansive and generous.”