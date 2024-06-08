‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ review: Familiar chemistry keeps the franchise going

Mike and Marcus are back, cheekily humming the theme tune to their franchise that is now in its fourth outing. It is indeed hard to separate the buddy cop action comedy from the reggae song ‘Bad Boys’ by Inner Circle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were last seen as Miami Police Department detectives in the third part, Bad Boys for Life (2020). By then Michael Bay, who directed parts one and two, had handed over the baton to Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The director duo continue at the helm with Ride or Die. Bay sneaks in a cameo in the latest chapter in the lives of Mike Lowrey (Smith) and his bumbling partner Marcus Burnett (Lawrence). Other star appearances include DJ Khaled and John Salley.

Also read: ‘Hit Man’ review: A sexy, funny delight The cop duo is aging. Grown up kids, slower bodies and Marcus even suffers a heart attack. The heart attack leads to an epiphany, and Marcus comes back from a near-death experience with fearlessness and wisdom. Mike, on the other hand, recently married to Christine (Melanie Liburd) and still overcoming the knowledge that his son is a killer (as seen in the previous film), suffers the occasional panic attack. The repartee and bickering between the two provides most of the amusement in this two-hander. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Back at the office, Mike and Marcus are required to clear the name of their deceased superior, Captain Howard (Joe Pantoliano), when he is posthumously framed by the drug cartel. Mike and Marcus must also team up with the former’s incarcerated son Armando (Jacob Scipio), setting the character up for a redemptive journey.

The returning cast includes Vanessa Hudgens as Kelly, Alexander Ludwig as Dorn and Paola Nunez as Captain Rita Secada. Rhea Seehorn plays Captain Howard’s daughter, US Marshal Agent Judy Howard, tasked with capturing Mike and Marcus when they become fugitives while trying to clear Captain Howard’s name. Sadly, the villains are caricatured and just as the real ‘bad-man’ is obvious early on, his primary accomplice is played by Eric Dane with weariness.

Directors Adil and Bilall (also known for directing episodes of the Ms. Marvel series) craft tightly choreographed action scenes. They shoot these from varying perspectives (body-cams, first-shooter, drone POV), as seen in the climax at a dilapidated amusement park, which includes an enormous albino alligator, and another scene where a seemingly stoic gamer marine gets a heroic set piece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the core is Smith and Lawrence’s chemistry and lived-in familiarity. Their easy jousting keep the 115-minute-long film chugging along. Lawrence’s energy trumps a tempered Smith in a boisterous follow up that leaves enough room for the Bad Boys to return.

