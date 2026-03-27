What to watch: ‘Bait’, ‘High School’ and more

Bait An English actor’s life is turned upside down after word gets out that he’s auditioned to be the next James Bond. Riz Ahmed stars in this comedy series for Amazon Prime that he also created. Co-starring comedian Guz Khan, British actors Aasiya Shah, Ritu Arya and Rafe Spall, Pakistan’s Sajid Hasan (Dr. Irfan in the much-loved 1987 series Dhoop Kinare) and India’s Sheeba Chaddha and Soni Razdan. Directed by Bassam Tariq, who made the 2020 feature film Mogul Mowgli starring Ahmed, and Tom George. (Amazon Prime)

View full Image View full Image Ryan Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary'.

Project Hail Mary

A science teacher wakes up to realise he’s on an interstellar craft, the lone survivor on a mission called Project Hail Mary. This film, starring Ryan Gosling, is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. (In theatres)

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View full Image View full Image A scene from 'High School'.

High School It’s not easy to access the work of Frederick Wiseman, especially in India, which is why the addition of several of his documentaries to MUBI is hugely exciting. Dive in with 1967’s High School. (MUBI)

View full Image View full Image A still from 'Humnit'.