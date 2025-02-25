‘Baksho Bondi’: A film of knots and ellipses

Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), a Bengali film shot and written by Saumyananda Sahi and directed by Sahi and Tanushree Das, premiered at the 75th Berlinale on 16 February. The film, rooted in Barrackpore in West Bengal, starring Tillotama Shome, will compete as part of the Perspectives section, a new category for fictional feature film debuts. Das, an editor, and Sahi, a cinematographer, put this film together with an army of producers, 17 including Shome.

Baksho Bondi trails Maya (Shome), a working woman threading through multiple jobs as her husband (Chandan Bisht), an ex-soldier suffering from PTSD, is suddenly not only missing, but a suspect in a murder investigation. This synopsis, though, is a misdirection, because there’s not a trace of tension in the film. What Sahi and Das are after is, instead, a cinema of ellipsis—where the most dramatic moments that a character experiences exist in the gaps of the film, gaps which emerge in the surface not as expository dialogue or convenient flashbacks, but as twitches, gazes, hunched backs and pouted lips. The body is asked to speak.

In an interview, the filmmakers discuss their journey and method. Edited excerpts:

Tell us about the journey the story took.

Sahi: The first time Tanushree and I discussed making this film was in 2011-12. At that time the film was called Mother, and was drawn a lot from her memories of growing up in Barrackpore—an image of a woman with a bicycle, for example.

Das: A bicycle that is not only a mode of transport but also a kind of independence. In this film, when Maya confronts any animosity, she puts the bicycle between her and the other person.

Talk about Tillotama coming into this film and co-creating Maya.

Sahi: Naren Chandavarkar, the primary producer of the film and pillar of support from the beginning, told her to read the script, and her feedback was so touching and generous.

Das: We talked a lot about how manual work for the woman can be a moment of reflection, to untangle psychological knots. We also had Maya’s dreams in the film. Then at some point we realised we didn’t need it. But Tillotama talks about how these discussions, these dreams were ghosts for her. She became Maya. For example, she really reacted strongly against a draft, and it was so touching to hear an actor fight back for her character as though it were a person.

Maybe it’s a hangover from the Wim Wenders retrospective, but this idea that if a story is not moving, the character should be on the move is reflected in this film. How did you structure it?

Sahi: For the longest time we would write scenes in postcards without the dialogue, so it was always easy to shuffle them, as there wasn’t a linear narrative.

One very important aspect in the structuring was the ellipse—the most dramatic parts of the film are what is not there. We meet Maya after her rebellion against family, in the everyday, where she is between multiple things, and that kind of gave her movement. Then the structuring became about untangling her knots, and that doesn’t need to happen from scene to scene—it’s in the moments of interiority, where nothing is happening.

Tanushree, you spoke about how you found scenes through spaces. What did you mean?

Das: Barrackpore is my world, having grown up there for 25 years.They are living spaces. Each house has its own memories, its own class, caste structure, and you can tell this by the kind of curtains, furniture they own. They give you an insight into the people who live there.

Sahi: The choice of location was very similar to casting.

Saumyananda, you lens cities with a lightness. Even a city as abrasive as Delhi comes across as softer in the 2023 series ‘Trial By Fire’. Talk about the choices you make to capture and defang a city.

Sahi: One aspect is the fundamental question of if you are looking with a character or looking at a character. Then, there is the city around them being a psychological space rather than just an actual space—a very particular place that has meaning and memory rather than just being descriptive.

You actually don’t need to show much. For example, you don’t need a drone shot to show Kerala, it could be someone tying a lungi. We are trying to look for those pegs that when put together, form places. It is not about capturing the architecture, but the lived parts of that architecture. It could be the clothes left to dry.

Can you talk about the music—bookended by rap, but with violins in between that are initially playful, and then thorny?

Das: There is Tabib Mahmud, a Bangladeshi rapper. The music that ends the film is Ahomiya rap, by Kuldeep Saikia, full of angst and sadness. Bengal has a history with both Assam and Bangladesh and I just wanted to embrace them. We also have baul and shyama sangeet woven into the sound design.

Sahi: The other layer of music, for Maya, was quite difficult, because there is so much going on in her face, and the challenge we gave the sound designers Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor was that the music had to be our window into Maya. It first appears when she starts whistling, and the music takes over from her whistle, a diegetic treatment.

How do you bring 17 producers together?

Sahi: I have worked with Shaunak Sen in All that Breathes and Prashant Nair in Trial by Fire. So there are many directors we have worked with who ended up becoming producers. There are also actors, musicians, and a colour grader. That pitch that Naren would take to each of these people was looking at the gap that exists in India between foreign grants, the lack of funding here, and the huge risks involved in making a film. Having many producers came out of both practicality, and building community. It was not clumsy, it was very efficient. Each person came at a time when we needed a certain amount of cash flow, a certain amount of some kind of support.

Coverage of the Berlinale is made possible by the support of Goethe-Institut Mumbai.

Prathyush Parasuraman is a Mumbai-based author and journalist.