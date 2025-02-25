‘Baksho Bondi’: A film of knots and ellipses
SummarySaumyananda Sahi and Tanushree Das on their film ‘Baksho Bondi’, which recently premiered at the Berlinale
Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), a Bengali film shot and written by Saumyananda Sahi and directed by Sahi and Tanushree Das, premiered at the 75th Berlinale on 16 February. The film, rooted in Barrackpore in West Bengal, starring Tillotama Shome, will compete as part of the Perspectives section, a new category for fictional feature film debuts. Das, an editor, and Sahi, a cinematographer, put this film together with an army of producers, 17 including Shome.