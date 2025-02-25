‘Baksho Bondi’: A film of knots and ellipses

How do you bring 17 producers together?

Sahi: I have worked with Shaunak Sen in All that Breathes and Prashant Nair in Trial by Fire. So there are many directors we have worked with who ended up becoming producers. There are also actors, musicians, and a colour grader. That pitch that Naren would take to each of these people was looking at the gap that exists in India between foreign grants, the lack of funding here, and the huge risks involved in making a film. Having many producers came out of both practicality, and building community. It was not clumsy, it was very efficient. Each person came at a time when we needed a certain amount of cash flow, a certain amount of some kind of support.