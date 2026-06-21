‘Balan: The Boy’ review: A film of surprises and detours

There is an incredible time jump a little over halfway into Chidambaram’s Balan: The Boy. A police station hide and seek battle between a police constable and a lost little boy (Adiseshan) occurs in parallel with the search for his identity, conducted by the police officer, the one who’s given the constable babysitting duties. We move between the officer’s investigation outside and the game in the station as the nonplussed constable launches a frenetic search only to hit a wall. With a medium size hole in it small enough for the boy to crawl through. A painful realization dawns on her face and a match cut takes us to a bus window with the solitary face of a teenager speaking a language from another part of India. The whole sequence is hardly a few minutes long, but Chidambaram, cinematographer Shyju Khalid and editor Vivek Harshan take us on such a delirious ride that we transcend time.
The shock value of this transition is in keeping with the film’s ethos. Balan: The Boy, Chidambaram’s vastly different follow up to Manjummel Boys, is a haven for unreliable narrators. At the center are the mother and son played by Farzana Palathingal and Adiseshan. She is sometimes Indu, sometimes Mary, sometimes Shirley. He is Abhijit or Vasudev or whatever story his mother concocts for him. We know only two facts about this pair. She is just out of prison, and he was born within those walls. Everything else is up for debate. At the tiniest sniff of danger, the mother packs up only to set up camp elsewhere with a new identity.
With most of their stops, we get montage, but they finally settle down at a trigger happy grumpy old woman’s half abandoned home. As the grandmother warms up to them and the boy joins school (a hint of permanence for them, a whiff of confirmation that they are not thieves for the older woman) she shares anecdotes about her and her husband’s experiences during India’s freedom struggle. She prods the mother to share her life story and finally begs for at least fiction. We get a tale that may be true after all only for the older woman to admit that she was making up her past.
Writers Chidambaram and Jithu Madhavan build a narrative of surprises and detours. What begins as a thriller transforms into a home invasion film with a brief diversion towards procedural only to end as a melodramatic quest. The mother’s instincts are protectionist, she dots the i’s and crosses the t’s wherever she goes, never lingers and seldom leaves footprint. She mentions something about having been a slave to a demon—prison a symptom of it—and her life’s purpose is making sure her son becomes neither—demon nor slave. It carries an implication of assault, which sits uncomfortably with the director having a sexual assault case registered against him, but the film doesn’t go there.
Balan is more about the loss and search of identity for a scorned life in which morals don’t survive. Farzana’s character is unapologetic about her position, her tendency to safeguard a second skin (it almost feels alien to her when the old lady has no love lost for her son). She doesn’t mind trampling on other lives or even taking them if that’s the cost. Similarly, when we travel with the boy, he too is searching for a lost life to piece together his story made of crumpled jottings. In a more virtuous world, maybe both must be back in prison, but Chidambaram doesn’t care for it. For once, it’s refreshing to see a film that focuses on storytelling over edifying around its characters with extraneous footnotes.
The visual language in Balan complements its story, always on the move and favoring back alleys, underbellies and voyeuristic angles. It is as peripatetic as the mother-son duo. The film jumps geographies and states in a similar search for isolation. At a point when the son is farthest from his mother, he is literally marooned on a fishing island with a new also on-the-run father. Farzana and Adiseshan deliver remarkable performances, the heart and soul of a film that begins like it could be Pasolini’s Mamma Roma. Jean Paul Lal and Girish AD combine for complementary turns while Dolly June is a hoot as the old matriarch. For all the mystical genre-hopping flair, Balan is about its compelling if small characters and the breadcrumbs it drops through its nomadic structure.
‘Balan: The Boy’ is in theatres.
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