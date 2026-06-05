‘Bandar’ review: A coldly effective film limited by its narrow focus

The Nod reported that, at its premiere in Toronto last year, the film ended with statistics about false rape accusations. These aren’t included in the India cut. Neither does the film get into larger discussions about the justice system and rape. All we have to go on are the film’s examples—and these seem to indicate that Section 376 is more misused than useful. There are certainly fake cases, often registered under pressure from family members. Yet, even cursory research will throw up equally, if not far more worrying, statistics about the reporting and conviction rates of sexual abuse in India, how intimidating it is at every level for victims to come forward, and how the MeToo movement at least forced a conversation that was buried for decades.