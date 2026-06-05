‘Bandar’ review: A coldly effective film limited by its narrow focus

Bandar is Anurag Kashyap’s most focused and cogent film in years. For the first time since Mukkabaaz (2017), it feels like he really needs to get something off his chest. This turns out to be: Section 376, the portion of the Indian Penal Code that concerns rape and its punishment, is broken. In a broader sense, this is a film about delayed justice and a brutal prison system. But 376 is key. The film is set, pointedly, in 2018—a year after the MeToo movement in India pushed for a reckoning with sexual harassment and abuse. In Bandar, though, the accused are the real victims.