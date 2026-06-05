‘Bandar’ review: A coldly effective film limited by its narrow focus

I’m not proud of it, but I don’t always make it through the end credits in screenings, especially when it’s Friday morning and reviews have to be filed. I did, however, watch the entire credits roll in Bandar, and was glad I stuck around. Tucked away towards the end, there’s a research credit and special thanks for Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a prominent men’s rights activist. I was surprised, but it also made complete sense.
I’m not proud of it, but I don’t always make it through the end credits in screenings, especially when it’s Friday morning and reviews have to be filed. I did, however, watch the entire credits roll in Bandar, and was glad I stuck around. Tucked away towards the end, there’s a research credit and special thanks for Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a prominent men’s rights activist. I was surprised, but it also made complete sense.
Bandar is Anurag Kashyap’s most focused and cogent film in years. For the first time since Mukkabaaz (2017), it feels like he really needs to get something off his chest. This turns out to be: Section 376, the portion of the Indian Penal Code that concerns rape and its punishment, is broken. In a broader sense, this is a film about delayed justice and a brutal prison system. But 376 is key. The film is set, pointedly, in 2018—a year after the MeToo movement in India pushed for a reckoning with sexual harassment and abuse. In Bandar, though, the accused are the real victims.
Bandar is Anurag Kashyap’s most focused and cogent film in years. For the first time since Mukkabaaz (2017), it feels like he really needs to get something off his chest. This turns out to be: Section 376, the portion of the Indian Penal Code that concerns rape and its punishment, is broken. In a broader sense, this is a film about delayed justice and a brutal prison system. But 376 is key. The film is set, pointedly, in 2018—a year after the MeToo movement in India pushed for a reckoning with sexual harassment and abuse. In Bandar, though, the accused are the real victims.
Samar (Bobby Deol) is a washed-up TV star reduced to singing cheesy disco numbers at wedding functions. He’s late on the rent, is jealous of his younger girlfriend (Saba Azad), and is waiting for a breakthrough role that’ll probably never come. But his immediate problem is a toothache. Even before the film is past the half-hour mark, we see him floss, wince and spit out blood multiple times. It’s a warning that a malady has already set in. This soon presents itself in the form of two laconic cops, who show up at his apartment and escort a bewildered Samar to the police station, where he’s charged with rape.
Samar insists he’s being falsely accused, and the film does little to suggest otherwise. That he’s shown in flashback asking his accuser, Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi), during their one-night stand if she’s down for rough sex is at first presented as a note of ambiguity. But it turns out to be just one more thing—like ghosting or unceremonious dumping—that Kashyap suggests might land you in trouble with the wrong kind of woman. And boy, is Gayatri wrong. Rather than a garden-variety stalker, this is a specific and mean-spirited portrait (Pabbi's hurt performance notwithstanding) of a messed-up millennial, someone who takes the lead on dating apps, is into feng shui and healing crystals, talks about cutting herself, and turns a fairly mundane instance of dating deception into a rape accusation.
After a short, funny spell at the station—who better to write ball-busting cops than Paatal Lok’s Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee?—Samar is whisked off to jail. He’s advised to tell the inmates he’s in for murder, but everyone’s already heard of the incoming minor celebrity rapist. From here Bandar is a prison film, as brutal and bleak as Vetrimaaran’s Visaranai (2015), with less focus on official brutality and more on the terrible conditions and dangers of Indian jails.
Samar allies with a gang of rape-accused inmates, then switches over to join the powerful Lijo (Indrajith Sukumaran). There’s an excellent roster of actors playing the inmates, drawn from different language cinemas—besides Sukumaran, there’s Raj B. Shetty as a lizard-smoking weirdo, Ankush Gedam from Jhund, Sukant Goel, Durgesh Kumar and Aamir Aziz. They’re all sharply drawn, especially the 376 gang. Their stories are all false accusations of rape—by a jealous husband after an affair is discovered; by a woman who wants her father-in-law out of the house; a framing of a poor man by the police; and Samar by his jilted lover. None of these are sympathetic characters, and there are obvious risks to admitting you’re a rapist in prison. Yet, there’s no suggestion that any of them actually committed the crime they’re accused of.
The Nod reported that, at its premiere in Toronto last year, the film ended with statistics about false rape accusations. These aren’t included in the India cut. Neither does the film get into larger discussions about the justice system and rape. All we have to go on are the film’s examples—and these seem to indicate that Section 376 is more misused than useful. There are certainly fake cases, often registered under pressure from family members. Yet, even cursory research will throw up equally, if not far more worrying, statistics about the reporting and conviction rates of sexual abuse in India, how intimidating it is at every level for victims to come forward, and how the MeToo movement at least forced a conversation that was buried for decades.
Kashyap said he was inspired by a story brought to him by producer Nikhil Dwivedi. “You don’t know who’s right, who’s wrong,” he told Variety. “There was rampant misuse of new laws, cases of one woman filing eight different cases in eight different police stations with the help of a lawyer and a policeman.” Bandar is a cutting, coldly effective piece of filmmaking that, intentionally or not, lines up neatly with the MRA worldview. Whether this is a worthwhile trade-off might come down to the dilemma of the druggie inmate: you’ll get high but, at the end of the day, you’re smoking a lizard.
'Bandar’ is in theatres.
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