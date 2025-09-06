Diving into a new village theatre in Bandra, Mumbai

Mumbai’s Bandra suburb has become synonymous with all things culinary with its bustling hipster cafés and restaurants. However, the neighbourhood has been missing on small and intimate performance spaces for theatre. Chapel Road’s Haiku and Cuckoo Club shut their doors before the covid-19 pandemic, and St Andrew’s Centre for Philosophy and Performing Arts held its space for a long time until finally shuttering last year. So, with the Jeff Goldberg School of Performing Arts, a method acting and filmmaking school, moving base from Khar to the fishing village of Chimbai in July, Bandra’s audiences finally have a black box theatre—a flexible performance space with black walls and floor allowing for different formats of theatre—right in their neighbourhood.

It is a warm and welcoming complex within Matsyalaya Bungalow, which overlooks the sea. It includes the Mazi Coffee Bar & Kitchen, and the tattoo parlour Iron Buzz Tattoos. Together, with the newest addition—Chimbai Village Theatre—they make up the Iron Buzz Collective that has community and creativity at the heart of it.

A small staircase leads you to the black box theatre. The design is simple and is meant to aid performance without bringing attention to itself. It seats 45-50 people and can transform based on the needs of the performance. There’s an elevated stage area and wings that double up as green rooms. On the day we stopped by, Goldberg, filmmaker and founder of the institute, was busy in a scenework discussion at the centre of the black box.

The black box features a secondary space, which the Jeff Goldberg School of Performing Arts uses for its own “practicals" as part of a nine-month method acting programme. It is also available as a 35-40 seater for small acts like stand-up comedy. “Once the course is over, the students put up a professional play in the main theatre," explains Komal Chhabria, managing director, Chimbai Village Theatre.

But, the programming isn’t limited to student shows. In fact, it isn’t limited to theatre either. There’s stand-up comedy, dance, pilates, MMA, and more lined up for the months ahead. “Yoga is something we are looking at. There are classes in the morning. We are also exploring short film screenings," explains Raj Chhabria, administrative head of Jeff Goldberg Studio.

Also Read | The Pehel programme in Mumbai helps theatre newbies find their voice

Komal elaborates further on the programming in the works. “We have Progressive Theatre Association’s Oh My Darling coming up this month. Comedian Neville Bharucha conducts his improv workshops here. We also have other plays including Karsanbhai in October, and Ribbons in December," she says.

Owing to its location, surrounded by local stores and businesses, Chimbai Village Theatre, the Chhabrias say, has been inviting several walk-ins. People are curious to find a theatre in their midst and want to get involved. “We are aware of the space we occupy and we want to keep the community spirit in Bandra intact," says Chhabria.

Prachi Sibal is a Mumbai-based culture writer.