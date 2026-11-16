Lounge Loves: 'Banglar Rannaghor', the perfect pound cake and more

Sugar Rush

Recently, I watched the Korean film Sugar (2026) on in-flight entertainment. What initially drew me towards the title, besides the synopsis, was that it was under the “Leaving Soon” category . Directed by Choi Sin-choon, it follows the true story of software engineer Kim Mi-young, who imports a continuous glucose monitor from the US to spare her son, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, repeated finger pricks to check his blood sugar. She begins helping other parents in the same boat access the device, only to find herself embroiled in a customs lawsuit. What follows is a fight that eventually helps change regulations on importing medical devices for personal use in South Korea. Her reasoning for helping other families—when she could have easily kept the device and the information about it to herself—moved me to (happy) tears. —Shephali Bhatt