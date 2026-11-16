Lounge Loves: 'Banglar Rannaghor', the perfect pound cake and more

Sugar Rush
Recently, I watched the Korean film Sugar (2026) on in-flight entertainment. What initially drew me towards the title, besides the synopsis, was that it was under the “Leaving Soon” category . Directed by Choi Sin-choon, it follows the true story of software engineer Kim Mi-young, who imports a continuous glucose monitor from the US to spare her son, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, repeated finger pricks to check his blood sugar. She begins helping other parents in the same boat access the device, only to find herself embroiled in a customs lawsuit. What follows is a fight that eventually helps change regulations on importing medical devices for personal use in South Korea. Her reasoning for helping other families—when she could have easily kept the device and the information about it to herself—moved me to (happy) tears. —Shephali Bhatt
Sugar Rush
Recently, I watched the Korean film Sugar (2026) on in-flight entertainment. What initially drew me towards the title, besides the synopsis, was that it was under the “Leaving Soon” category . Directed by Choi Sin-choon, it follows the true story of software engineer Kim Mi-young, who imports a continuous glucose monitor from the US to spare her son, diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, repeated finger pricks to check his blood sugar. She begins helping other parents in the same boat access the device, only to find herself embroiled in a customs lawsuit. What follows is a fight that eventually helps change regulations on importing medical devices for personal use in South Korea. Her reasoning for helping other families—when she could have easily kept the device and the information about it to herself—moved me to (happy) tears. —Shephali Bhatt
A Day in the Life of a Monk
Ioften suspect social media knows when you’re getting bored of the reels it keeps serving you. After months of devouring cringe content, including AI-generated Neeli Chudail’s escapades, I’m now being served snippets of monks’ everyday lives. The morning alarm at a Himachal monastery, I learn, is the sound of a conch shell. A monk in Ladakh shared how he had to study online because his Tibetan grammar teacher was busy. Another revealed that he and his friends travelled to a café in the hills simply to eat Maggi. After spending nights watching whose life Neeli Chudail was going to disrupt next, it is refreshing to get a glimpse of a world where life moves slowly, and learn what it means to live in the moment. —Pooja Singh
Nearly Perfect
Gone are the days when I would crave a big fat chocolate cake with plump layers of icing on top. These days, I long for simpler, cleaner flavours. This quest has taken me through an array of tea cakes or pound cakes, hoping that those would satiate my sweet tooth without overloading my palate with the richness of frosting. However, I feel a bit like Goldilocks, pronouncing some cakes as too dry, too sweet or just not right. However, the vanilla and Belgian chocolate chip pound cake from Loca Boca, a delivery kitchen in Gurugram, comes close to perfection with its moist inner layers laden with dark and milk chocolate callets. I have it with my black coffee in the morning, and it is also great as an after-meal indulgence.—Avantika Bhuyan
The Flavour of Language
Off and on, I watch Banglar Rannaghor, a cooking channel run by Toronto-based Bangladeshi couple, Fardeen Sharif and Mariah Zahir. Sharif’s approach to cooking is fuss-free and relatable—they call it “a taste of mom’s cooking made simple”. At the end, he serves himself a portion, and eats with his hand. Sharif speaks in Bangla, and I catch myself smiling every time he says laban (salt). Speaking of Bangla, during a recent trip to Kyoto, a young staff member at the hotel’s breakfast buffet said she was from Barishal, Bangladesh. So, we started chatting in Bangla. Here we were, two different nationalities, bound by a common language and finding inexplicable joy in it. Next day, another staff member came over and said hello; she was from Dhaka. News had travelled fast. As we say in Bangla: Khoob bhalo laglo (it felt good). —Nipa Charagi