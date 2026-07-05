'Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage’ stages Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s journey as a flute maestro

The journey of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia is nothing short of a Hindi film plot. Born into a wrestler’s family in Allahabad, he secretly pursued the flute and took the humble folk instrument to the global stage. His extraordinary journey came alive in Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage, a Hindi musical that bridges the worlds of classical music, theatre and film history, when it premiered in Mumbai last year. Now, HCL Concerts is bringing the play to five cities—the Delhi premiere took place on 1 July.
The creative force behind the production include his son Rajeev and daughter-in-law Pushpanjali, who has co-written the play with Suhail Abbasi. Together, they have crafted a heartwarming narrative that focuses on the struggle and soul of a legend.
In 2013, Rajeev had directed the National Award-winning documentary film, Bansuri Guru (produced by the Films Division of India) on the life of his father. However, this time, he wanted to adapt the story for the stage. “Most people know Panditji as an Indian classical musician but not many are aware of his contribution to Hindi film music. We wanted to make a play that also showcases that side of him,” says Pushpanjali. In fact, Panditji was also a part of the popular duo Shiv-Hari (with the late santoor player Shivkumar Sharma), who composed music for a number of Yash Raj films such as Silsila, Chandni, Lamhe and Darr.
The play, directed by Kunal Vijaykar and Bhushan Korgaonkar, features a live ensemble of musicians, many of whom are Pandit Chaurasia’s students from Vrindaban Gurukul, the traditional music school founded by him with branches in Mumbai and Bhubaneswar. Disciple and flautist Debopriya Ranadive shares that the sonic landscape of the play mirrors the evolution of Pandit Chaurasia’s life. “It begins with earthy folk music representing his early years and then transitions to a medley of memorable compositions, including tracks from Silsila and the immortal flute track of Hero. It moves on to the classical ragas that the world knows him for,” she says.