'Bansuri Jab Gaane Lage’ stages Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia’s journey as a flute maestro

Deepali Dhingra

Deepali Dhingra is a seasoned independent journalist with over two decades of experience documenting the evolving landscape of Indian arts, culture, and lifestyle. Since 2019, she has been a prominent contributor to Mint, where she has cultivated a specialised focus on the culinary arts and the performing arts in the Lounge section. Her extensive portfolio also includes high-profile features for prestigious titles such as The Hindu, India Today, Esquire, Elle, The Nod, and Robb Report India. <br> <br>With a career spanning 20 years in the theatre beat, she has earned a reputation as a definitive voice in the industry. Her expertise extends beyond mainstream productions to include deep-dive reportage on regional theatre, granting her unparalleled access to the country’s leading theatre collectives. <br> <br>Deepali’s journalistic philosophy is rooted in a “people-first” approach. She prioritises intimate, long-form conversations to uncover the human stories behind the craft, whether she is interviewing pioneering artists or exploring innovative culinary heritage. Driven by a commitment to authenticity and sophisticated storytelling, she bridges the gap between creator and audience with critical credibility and a refined, conversational style.