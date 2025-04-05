‘Barff’: Saurabh Shukla’s thrilling play draws inspiration from Kashmir
SummaryThe play, which has been running for eight years now, is inspired by the landscapes and ghost villages of Kashmir and not necessarily its politics
Barff, a play written and directed by national award-winning actor Saurabh Shukla, is set in Kashmir—however, it is not connected with the politics of the region. The inspiration lies in the people and landscapes. During his travels in Srinagar, Shukla discovered something awe-inspiring in its locales. “I came across small villages with beautiful houses, but nobody lived there. I was told that during the insurgency, everyone had left— it was a ghost village. It lent an aura of mystery to the place, and it is for this reason that I set the play in Kashmir."
The sets are integral to the play, almost like characters in their own right. “Ashvin Gidwani, the producer, said it gets difficult to travel with a heavy set and so we decided to adapt the sets according to the place we were staging it," says Shukla.
In one of their productions in the US, for instance, they performed on a basketball court. “We played with haze and smoke as the play is set in a heavily snowing Kashmir. The basketball court was quite cold and chilly, and there was a natural ball of fog that lingered like a cloud—this was magical for us," he adds.
