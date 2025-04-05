‘Barff’: Saurabh Shukla’s thrilling play draws inspiration from Kashmir

In his opinion, the very mediums of theatre and film have seen transitions over decades, since he began his career in the 1980s. “During the mid-1950s, 1960s and 1970s, we saw plays by Girish Karnad, Mohan Agashe, and more. But now, with a change in generations, plays and audiences have changed. Morality and etiquettes have changed." These days, people want to watch plays when an Indian film actor performs, and pay well to watch such a performance. “They often wait to take a selfie with actors at the end of the play, which I personally dislike; I want them to talk about the play and not me. But what is positive about this is that it is the first time they have watched a play, and that is good for theatre," he adds.