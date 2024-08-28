‘Barzakh’ review: Leagues ahead of anything on the Indian streaming scene

When did you last speak to someone who was dead? Some words slip out of the mouth even when the listeners have long gone. One of the many reasons we feel angry with those we have lost for dying — and for leaving us behind — is because we do not get to talk to them, we do not get to express love or rebuke, to explain ourselves or amuse them… it feels, at times, as if they have hung up on us. The line, like them, is dead. Asim Abbasi’s Barzakh — which means the land of limbo — is an otherworldly series about how closely those who have left us behind might still be listening. The conversations dangle on.