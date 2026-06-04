How Bashir Badr built bridges with poetry

Badr was extremely popular on both sides of the Indo-Pak border—not to mention, the sizeable Indian and Pakistani immigrant communities in the Middle East. His mushairas would draw packed crowds in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and even popular singers like Jagjit Singh started singing some of his ghazals while performing in the region. In the Vani Prakashan edition of Culture Yaksaan, the book’s editor Basant Pratap Singh describes a chance encounter in May 1997. While watching a game of cricket featuring the Pakistani cricket team, Singh ran into Mushtaq Mohammad, former Pakistani cricketer who had travelled to India as the manager of the Pakistani team. In the resultant conversation, Singh breaks into one of Badr’s couplets: “Kuch to mazbooriyaan rahin hongi—” and before he can finish it, Mohammad finishes it for him by saying “Yun koi bewafaa nahi hotaa”. In the editorial note, Singh admits that in all probability neither man knew that this was a Bashir Badr verse—and yet, the verses themselves were the perfect “shared language”. As Badr himself famously quipped during a mushaira, “In India and Pakistan, the language with the most number of followers is the ghazal.”