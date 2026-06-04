How Bashir Badr built bridges with poetry

Last week, when I saw the news of the 91-year-old poet Bashir Badr’s demise on TV, the Badr lines that sprung to mind involved television itself. “Dil chhalak uthaa, aankh bhar aayi / Aaj TV pe woh khabar aayi” (The heart brimmed over, my eyes went moist when I saw the news on the TV). Even a ghazal newbie will immediately notice two seemingly out-of-place words in this couplet: “chhalak” and of course, the English-language compression “TV”. Badr uses the Hindi word “chhalak” and not its Urdu analogues “ubaal”, “labrez” et al, words used to indicate overflow, a sudden brimming over. Moreover “chhalak” is commonly used in the context of Awadhi (the language of Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas), like the popular saying “adhjal gagri chhalkat jaaye” (empty vessels make the most noise).
Like Amir Khusrau blending Persian, Hindi and Urdu words in his poetry, Badr (1935-2026) too was a lifelong builder of bridges, uniting Hindi (or ‘Hinglish’) and Urdu, Hindus and Muslims, India and Pakistan. Small wonder, then, that he was among the most quoted poets in the Hindi and Urdu-speaking parts of the country. Badr also wrote two books of literary criticism focusing on the history of the ghazal. In 1999, he was awarded the Padmashri and the Sahitya Akademi Award in Urdu.
One of Badr’s greatest achievements was dragging the Urdu ghazal into the realm of modernity. No longer was the ghazal weighed down with centuries-old conventions and a register that was doggedly Persian-driven. Badr introduced “bolchaal ki bhaasha”, the language of the Everyman, with bits of street Hindi and borrowed English, into the fabric of the Urdu ghazal. And he did it in a seamless way that made readers and writers alike gasp with wonder.
In a romantic couplet describing the (unspecified) beloved, he writes, “Woh zaafraani pullover usi ka hissa hai / Koi jo doosra pehne, toh doosra hi lage” (That saffron pullover is a part of her, it looks all wrong on everyone else). Note the sly juxtaposition of “zaafraan”, a very old word for a very old thing (saffron), and “pullover”, a very new word for a super-new thing, relatively speaking. The newness of one dovetails beautifully with the oldness of the other. Gulzar, famously, is fond of this particular couplet and according to him, the beauty of the line lies in the specificity of “pullover” which cannot be used interchangeably with “sweater”, “coat”. Only a pullover can be described as a pullover, only the beloved is the beloved. This is how Badr created extraordinary poems using eminently ordinary words from Hindi and English.
The simple logic behind this English-Urdu juxtaposition (and Badr’s linguistic philosophy as a whole) is explained by Badr himself, in the foreword to the volume of his collected works, called Culture Yaksaan. Badr writes (translation’s my own): “The language of a ghazal is not the same as the language scholars use to analyse it. These two languages have different purposes, different souls. To separate the language of the ghazal from the simple and straightforward language-of-the-people would be unnatural and foolhardy.” According to Badr, a poet should not only be aware of the dominant register of their era, they should speak it as fluently as their own mother tongue. Otherwise, Badr warned, the poet’s work was destined to languish in “the deserted Urdu departments of forgotten universities”. Here, Badr was addressing his contemporaries as well as Urdu literary critics.