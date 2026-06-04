How Bashir Badr built bridges with poetry

Last week, when I saw the news of the 91-year-old poet Bashir Badr’s demise on TV, the Badr lines that sprung to mind involved television itself. “Dil chhalak uthaa, aankh bhar aayi / Aaj TV pe woh khabar aayi” (The heart brimmed over, my eyes went moist when I saw the news on the TV). Even a ghazal newbie will immediately notice two seemingly out-of-place words in this couplet: “chhalak” and of course, the English-language compression “TV”. Badr uses the Hindi word “chhalak” and not its Urdu analogues “ubaal”, “labrez” et al, words used to indicate overflow, a sudden brimming over. Moreover “chhalak” is commonly used in the context of Awadhi (the language of Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas), like the popular saying “adhjal gagri chhalkat jaaye” (empty vessels make the most noise).